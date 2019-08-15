Jason Momoa Joined by Justice League Co-Star Ezra Miller in Hawaii Protest

Aquaman star Jason Momoa made headlines earlier this month, when he began to publicly protest the planned construction of the Thirty Meters Telescope in Mauna Kea, Hawaii. After arguing that Aquaman 2 can’t move forward until the construction is stopped, Momoa took part in a peaceful protest on the site, and it looks like one of his DC Extended Universe co-stars has joined him. Momoa took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the protest, the fifth of which includes a photo of him alongside Barry Allen/The Flash actor Jason Momoa. The picture of the pair together is the fifth photo in Momoa’s post.

While Momoa and Miller’s onscreen characters may have been at odds in 2017’s Justice League, the pair have a pretty endearing rapport in real life.

“I love Flash. I absolutely love [actor] Ezra [Miller], he’s like family to me.” Momoa said in an interview last year, when asked which characters he’d like to see cameo in Aquaman 2. “Just to have him on set…but you can’t have Flash come strolling through the set, it just doesn’t work.”

The TMT protests have been rooted in the sacred nature of the proposed site, something that Momoa has been very passionate about.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else,” Momoa wrote on Instagram along with a photo of devastating effects of construction of the telescope.

Another celebrity (and soon-to-be DCEU star) joining the cause is Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently spoke about the protest during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“This is so much bigger than a telescope being built,” Johnson said. “This is humanity, these are human beings whose hearts are hurting, and I think any time situations like that come up… that’s our indication that we gotta stop. Let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of our people.”

