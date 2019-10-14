Jesse Eisenberg Hints He’s Done Playing Lex Luthor

The DC Extended Universe has been quiet as of late, but its successes with Aquaman and Wonder Woman have filled fans with hope for the future. This sort of bolstering was needed in the wake of Justice League, but fans still look back kindly on certain parts of the DCEU’s earlier days. For Jesse Eisenberg, such reflections lead him back to Lex Luthor, but the actor seems to think his days playing the villain have been numbered.

Recently, the actor spoke with ComicBookMovie about his work at Lex, and it was there Eisenberg shared his pessimism about the role calling him up again.

It all began when Zombieland: Double Tap co-star Woody Harrelson spoke about his work in Venom. The actor teased his role as Carnage, but he could not say much about its future. However, Eisenberg was more than happy to tease the future of Lex.

“Different venues. I will say, quite confidently, different venues. His will be, like, kind of a movie that people go to and mine will be in my living room that people occasionally go to but mostly one at a time,” the actor shared.

Of course, the comment was shared as a joke, and it did prompt laughter as intended. Still, it does not seem like Eisenberg is confident DC Entertainment will be calling him back to play Lex. With the studio’s recent successes, the DCEU has taken a notable turn away from the dark aesthetic present in Man of Steel and Justice League. If the franchise needs Lex for a future film, the DCEU may simply recast, but fans will have to wait and see what happens for the time being.

It seems like Eisenberg would be more than happy return to Lex if given the chance though. In previous interviews, the actor has shared his love for playing the character, but he’s not sure he will get the chance to reprise it.

“I hope so,” Eisenberg told Variety about reprising the role. “I mean, I have no idea is the truth. I love playing the character. Probably in terms of movie acting, it’s the most enjoyable character I’ve had the opportunity to play. So I would love to do it again. But I don’t know what their slate is. If you have any pull, please use it.”

