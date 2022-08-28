Marvel and DC Fans Make "Jim Lee" Trend Sharing His Best Comic Artwork
Long before the days Jim Lee served as chief creative of DC Comics, the comics icon cut his teeth as an artist for Marvel. At the time he broke into the industry, the House of Ideas had him drawing lesser-known books such as Alpha Flight and Punisher. He became a mainstream name during his stint on 1991's X-Men and, well...the rest is history.
Over the weekend, fans of the artist-turned-executive shared their favorite pieces from the legendary creator, anywhere from covers to commissions and beyond. Enough so, Lee himself became a trending topic on social media platforms.
Superman
Superman by Jim Lee and Scott Williams pic.twitter.com/zeqjMd3oKI— Superman Fan (aka Rich) 🌻 (@BigSupermanFan) August 20, 2022
Forever
I had this poster on my wall as teenager in the '90s. Jim Lee FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/uB4e6j42hR— The Display Shelf (@thedisplayshelf) August 23, 2022
Jorts
I see Jim Lee trending but no one is posting this masterpiece. Anyone can draw the X-Men. Not everyone can draw them in cutoff jorts. pic.twitter.com/TtJUckDSqa— Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) August 27, 2022
So Good
Very true. That's why im obsessed with the mid aughts jim lee era. Dog collars. Stomach windows. Ribbing. So good. pic.twitter.com/lX9cn4DpOw— villalobov 🦂🌹 (@RamonVillalobos) August 27, 2022
Union
issue 7 of Union has pinups/splash pages by Jim Lee, Travis Charest, Whilce Portacio, and Scott Clark, making it the best looking issue in the whole series imo pic.twitter.com/7x3Uqa9nRk— Kyle (@KylePlusComics) August 27, 2022
X-Men
New (to me) deck for the Jim Lee display. Been wanting this one for a WHILE. @techdeckoffical pic.twitter.com/pulafIAsFu— J Hernandez (@toyjawn1) August 27, 2022
Legendary
Sick jim lee variant!
Criticize him for how dc comics is ran all u want, his art legendary tho!! pic.twitter.com/Hi41IdHKTP— SyL ☕ #SyLNation🌐 #NewDC (@sylabdul_inc) August 28, 2022