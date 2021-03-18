DC's Jim Lee Confirms There's No Plan for Zack Snyder or the SnyderVerse to Return

According to DC Chief Creative Officer-Publisher Jim Lee, Warner Bros. has no plans for either Zack Snyder or the SnyderVerse. Lee was on-hand for Comic-Con 2022, sitting on a panel when he was asked a question from a fan in the audience regarding director Zack Snyder. The prolific comic book creator shared his enjoyment at being back at San Diego Comic-Con after two years, and how he is involved with the makings of many of Warner Bros.' DC feature films. However, the loyal SynderVerse regime may be disappointed to hear how none of those in-development projects will come from Snyder.

"You know what's amazing, is we spent two years in lockdown, and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the artform, feeling good," Jim Lee said. "I work on the projects that are in development. I think the SnyderCut was Zack's vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage."

A report from a few days ago claimed Zack Snyder's Justice League support came from an army of bots. According to the report (via Rolling Stone), at least 13 percent of the accounts that were part of the Snyder Cut conversation online were fake. By contrast, the average number of fake accounts that usually are found in any trending topic comes in at around three to five percent and Twitter's own public findings estimates the daily active accounts on the site that are "false or spam" is less than five percent. What that means is that, while there are indeed a large number of genuine Snyder fans on the social medial platform, those fans are amplified by a large and disproportionate number of fake accounts or bots.

"After researching online conversations about the Snyder Cut of the Justice League's release, specifically the hashtags 'ReleaseTheSnyderCut' and 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, [the analysts] detected an increase in negative activity created by both real and fake authors," the report concluded. "One identified community was made up of real and fake authors that spread negative content about WarnerMedia for not restoring the 'SnyderVerse.' Additionally, three main leaders were identified within the authors scanned on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram — one leader on each platform. These leaders received the highest amount of engagement and have many followers, which gives them the ability to influence public opinion."

There's buzz that Comic-Con may deliver an update on Henry Cavill's Superman. There's a new rumor that Cavill will make an appearance at Comic-Con to talk about Superman. This comes amidst rumors that Superman could be cameoing in this October's Black Adam, albeit as another shoulders-down appearance akin to his role in 2019's Shazam! and this past February's Peacemaker finale. It's worth noting that Warner Bros. is set to spotlight both Black Adam and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods at SDCC's Hall H this Saturday afternoon, hours ahead of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated presentation.

Cavill has made three theatrical appearances as Clark Kent, dating back to his debut in 2013's Man of Steel. His most recent portrayal came in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of 2017's Justice League. While his super-powered peers like Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot have seen fast progress on their individual franchises, buzz around the son of Krypton has been dormant.

