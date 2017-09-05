JK Simmons Doesn’t Know When Commissioner Gordon Will Return Post-Justice League

Later this year, fans will get their first taste of JK Simmons' take on Commissioner Gordon. The iconic Batman character has been played by a slew of actors in the past, but Simmons promises to bring a new grit to the detective which fans have not seen before. The character is set to make his debut in Justice League, the highly anticipated ensemble flick featuring the likes of Batman, Superman, and more. Simmons has already filmed his bit for the blockbuster, and fans are already awaiting news on where Commissioner Gordon will pop up next.

However, it doesn't look like even Simmons knows when that will be. The actor recently spoke with ScreenCrush about his part in the DC Extended Universe, and Simmons said he isn't sure which film Gordon will pop into next.

"My part in the first film coming out this fall is very, very small," Gordon said about Justice League.

"It's a little introduction of the character. But whenever the next one gets off the ground, whether it's The Batman movie or the Justice League sequel, and I know those things are getting shuffled around right now … we thought we might be getting to work pretty soon on The Batman, but we'll see what the future brings."

"Hopefully, that'll be another comic-book character that I get to take two or three or four cracks at," Simmons finished.

Of course, fans are certainly hoping that Simmons will get to take Commissioner Gordon out for a spin before Justice League 2 hits. The second ensemble film is not expected to hit theaters until June 2019. Many expect the Batman character to make an appearance in The Batman, but details about the standalone movie have been subject to change in recent months. After Ben Affleck departed the feature as director, Warner Bros. brought Matt Reeves in to take his place. The film is reportedly undergoing a full rewrite, so Simmons' involvement with the film could be altered any which way.

You can view the official description for Justice League below.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

