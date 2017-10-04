Join the “Ugly” Christmas Sweater Justice League

It may seem like it’s a bit early to start thinking about holiday sweaters, but if you want to get the really nice knitted designs, now is the time to pre-order them. That having been said, this year’s crop is starting to trickle in, and the DC Comics collection is just one of the many options to choose from.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

The designs for Wonder Woman, Superman, and The Flash are among our favorites, and there are several Batman options available — most of which are actually knitted as opposed to a simple print on a sweatshirt. There’s even a Harley Quinn sweater if you want to add a villain into the mix. UPDATE: New Harley and Joker sweaters have been added.

In addition to the DC Comics lineup, there are plenty of Star Wars designs to choose from. The Happy Hoth-idays sweater is our favorite in that category. We also love some of the Nintendo options, like this Zelda sweater in-particular. A Rick and Morty design is back again this year, though we’re hoping to see more in the coming months.

Head on over to Merchoid to check out the entire “ugly” Christmas sweater lineup. Pre-orders are open now with shipping slated for November, though quantities appear to be limited. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at some of the styles.