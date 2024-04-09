Joaquin Phoenix is set to put on a happy face once again. Following the billion-dollar success and array of accolades for Joker (2019), Warner Bros. Discovery moved forward with a sequel to the elseworld story of Gotham's clown prince of crime. Phoenix returns to the role that secured him an Academy Award and will be joined by fellow Oscar winner Lady Gaga, who suits up as Harley Quinn. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, this second installment will put Gaga's vocal talents to good use, as director Todd Phillips confirmed that Folie à Deux will be a full-on musical.

Filming on Joker 2 wrapped over a year ago now, as the big-budgeted sequel shot from December 2022 until April 2023. While Phillips has revealed still images and poster material from it in previous months, fans have yet to see just what this mad musical will look like.

Joker 2: What Time Does Folie à Deux's Trailer Come Out?



The countdown to the clown prince of crime's return is on.

As revealed on social media, Joker: Folie à Deux will drop its first trailer on April 9th at 9:30 PM ET. The fresh footage will debut at CinemaCon and will be made public online afterwards.

Joker's social accounts announced the trailer time alongside a snippet scene of Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck laughing hysterically in an outside area of a psych ward.

How Much Music Will Joker 2 Have?

While Joker 2 has been classified as a musical, there has been some back and forth regarding the amount of tunes in the sequel.

"All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music," Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir told ComicBook.com last September. "That's all I can give away."

In another interview, director of photography Lawrence Sher declared that Joker 2 is more of a movie with music rather than a complete musical.

"It's got some music. It's not a musical per say. But it just has music in it, that's all," Sher said. "Music is a part of the movie and the characters, but I don't know if it's a musical. There's a lot of music in the first Joker as well."

"Oh, it's gonna segue into a musical?" Joker actor Robert De Niro reacted while speaking to ComicBook.com. "I read that somewhere, with Joaquin Phoenix too. Who knows how they're doing it? It's interesting."

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th, 2024.