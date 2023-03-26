The papa-paparazzi have caught Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in a bad romance. Director Todd Phillips on Valentine's Day shared the first look at Gaga as Harleen Quinzel opposite Joaquin Phoenix's institutionalized Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux, DC's upcoming musical sequel to the 2019 film. But it wasn't until paparazzi captured set photos that fans got to go gaga over Gaga's clown costume (and buzz about the potential appearance of another Batman universe villain). And now a new shot from the set confirms Joker and Harley are "crazy in love" with a mugshot of the Arkham State Hospital psychiatrist-turned-inmate Harley Quinn.

See the cover of the Gotham Examiner newspaper in the photo below.

Little is known about the sequel adapting the mad love story of the two comic book supervillains. Folie à Deux — which means "delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association" — was previously reported to take place mostly inside Arkham, where Gaga's Quinn treats Phoenix's Joker as a patient. Other rumors suggested the Joker sequel is a musical because it's from Quinn's perspective, and "that's how she sees things" (read: delusions).

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the Joker 2 cast includes Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Harry Lawtey (Industry) in undisclosed roles. Zazie Beetz, who played Arthur's neighbor Sophie Dumond in the first film, is reprising her role. Set photos have hinted at the presence of Gotham City D.A. Harvey Dent, but it's unclear if the future Two-Face will physically appear.

Set in early 1980s Gotham City, 2019's Joker was a gritty character study and exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a stand-up comedian disregarded by society. Warner Bros. described the $1 billion-grossing and Oscar-winning film as "a broader cautionary tale" about madness.

Warner Bros. will release Joker: Folie à Deux only in theaters on October 4th, 2024. Upcoming DC films include The Flash (June 16th), Blue Beetle (August 18th), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25th), and The Batman — Part II (October 3rd, 2025).