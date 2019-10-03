This Joker Baby Doll Based on the Joaquin Phoenix Movie Will Haunt Your Nightmares

✖

There's a new piece of DC movie merchandise that will haunt your dreams: a Joker baby doll, based on Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, from Todd Phillips' Oscar-winning Joker movie. The "Baby Series JK Baby Joker Clown Figure Doll Gift Model Toys" is available to buy on auction sites like eBay, and as you can see in the pictures below, it is indeed the stuff of both nightmares and marketing curiosity. For one thing, it's hard to imagine this being a healthy-minded purchase, even amongst Joker memorabilia. But hey, maybe creating something so disturbing few want it is exactly what will make this Joker baby doll a rare collector's item?

have just learned there is a highly-detailed collectible figure of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, except he's a baby pic.twitter.com/d6iXzIOmvc — Tyler Foster #AbolishthePolice (@tylergilfoster) August 23, 2021

This Joker baby doll figure really is creepy when you get down to the details of the 1/6th scale collectible. Obviously, the concept of madman serial killer Arthur Fleck being depicted as a baby while at the height of his rage and madness (in full Joker makeup) is just... wrong. Clearly. However, when you strip away the Joker persona this doll somehow gets even more disturbing. The doll's version of Arthur without makeup truly looks like a monster in baby form. If you've ever seen that horror-thriller movie Identity, it looks like they modeled this doll off that film's creepy serial killer kid. It's literally not a good look.

If this figure's very existence doesn't cause controversy, then the accessories that come with it definitely will. The baby nature of this Joker doll didn't stop the designers from including Arthur Fleck's handgun and cigarette with the collectible; in fact, one of the main poses in the promo images has this baby in a Joker mask pointing a gun. The Internet is already having a field day with that...

It seems that Phillips and Phoenix aren't quite done with the Joker movie franchise yet. Word broke through Todd Phillips' attorney that the filmmaker was back working on Joker 2 with Phoenix expected to return. No official announcement has been made by Warner Bros. or Todd Phillips yet, but after Joker made over $1 billion at the box office and earned an Oscar, is a sequel a surprise to anyone, really?

Last year, just as Joker was getting big awards nominations, Todd Phillips told Deadline the following about doing a seuqel:

"When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course, it comes up. But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance."

For now, you can order your Baby Series JK Baby Joker Clown Figure Doll Gift Model Toys HERE.