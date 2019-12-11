Todd Phillips Shares Joker as Baby Yoda Fan Art

Joker and The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda were two of the biggest sensations of 2019. One fan brought them together with fan art of Baby Yoda dressed as the Joker, makeup included. Joker director Todd Phillips caught sight of the mashup art and shared it on social media. “‘Is it just me or is it getting cozier out there?’” Phillips writes on Instagram. “Thanks to the comment section I found the artist in about 9 seconds. @mjhiblenart #joker #babyyoda” You can take a look at the Joker and Star Wars mashup art for yourself embedded below. It is something to behold.

Phillips was just nominated for a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director – Motion Picture, one of four nominations for Joker. In an interview following the announcement, he commented about the news, mentioning that it’s too early to talk about a potential sequel. “When I first pitched this movie to Warner Bros., I never thought about nominations or grosses. I was just thinking how we would push this through to achieve a finished product. As for why audiences were drawn to the film, it was a combination of things: obviously Joaquin and his performance, it was so immersive and he really dove into what he was doing. I used to joke with the DP during the shoot that rather than some massive visual effects, Joaquin was that special effect for us. Before we started shooting, I really knew how invested he was in this role and knew we possibly had something very special ahead of us. As for a sequel, it’s way too early [to tell]. I swear I haven’t even talked to Joaquin about that yet or what that would even be.”

Joker received four Golden Globe nominations in total. It is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Its star, Joaquin Phoenix, is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The film’s score by Hildur Guðnadóttir is nominated for Best Original Score.

Joker has made more than $1 billion at the box office, becoming the first R-rated film to achieve that level of box office success. The film is a grounded origin story for Batman’s archnemesis, the Joker. Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who descends into madness and emerges as the clown-faced killer known as the Joker. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.