Deadman’s Afterlife Adventure Just Got a Little Longer as DC Extends the Next Level Series’ Run

DC’s Next Level initiative has continued the momentum from All In with books like Zatanna, Deathstroke, Lobo, and Batwoman, and even more Next Level books are on the way. There’s even more good news though, as one of the biggest surprises of Next Level’s lineup has been The Deadman, and now it will be extending past its initial run of six issues. That’s amazing news for DC, Next Level, and fans of Boston Brand, and if the first few issues are anything to go by, things are only going to get better from here.

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The Deadman #3 hits comic stores today, and initially that was supposed to be the halfway point in the limited series. Thankfully, there’s more Deadman chaos on the way, as DC has announced The Deadman will now continue through issue #12. The team of W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo, Chris O’Halloran, and Good Ol’ Neon will be continuing their wildly creative run, and they couldn’t be more thrilled.

“The response to our Deadman story has been absolutely spirit-lifting,” said W. Maxwell Prince. “We’re having so much fun giving new life to Boston Brand and his purgatorial world…and we’re not ready to give up the ghost just yet. Here’s to 6 more issues of monsters, mantras, and mystic math!”

DC’s Next Level Is About To Expand With Three More New Series

So far the Next Level lineup includes Zatanna, Deathstroke, Firestorm, Batwoman, The Deadman, and Lobo, but the fun is just beginning. Later this year, three more books will be added to the Next Level lineup, with a heavy focus on teams. The first is the Legion of Superheroes, which will feature the creative team of Joshua Williamson (Superman) and Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman). The series will establish a new future for the beloved heroes, but to restore hope to the universe, Brainiac 1 of 5 will have to solve a murder, and he’ll need a team to make that happen.

Next is Teen Titans, which will feature the fan-favorite Power Rangers Shattered Grid team of Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo. Teen Titans will launch a new generation of the iconic DC team, which will revolve around a lineup that includes Cheshire Cat, FairPlay, Proxy, and Wildcard. The group is trying to track down their friend who has mysteriously vanished, which is what leads them to team up with the Red Hood. They couldn’t be more different from each other, but they are going to have to work together and get over those issues if they hope to save their friend.

The final book of the wave is The Doom Patrol, which will be from the talented team of writer Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) and Niko Henrichon (Spectators). The Doom Patrol is broke at the moment, so the crew of Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man decide to shift to a heroes-for-hire business to help bring some income in. A missing cat case leads the team on a wild adventure, and soon they will be confronted with a literal ghost from their past as they attempt to cross into this world.

All three of the new series will launch in comic stores on September 2nd.