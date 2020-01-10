Joker Fans React To Joaquin Phoenix Getting Arrested

Joaquin Phoenix’s Friday has been super eventful as the Joker actor was arrested during a protest on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Fans of the film are having a bit of a moment as they watched the star get escorted away in police custody. Jane Fonda‘s Fire Drill Fridays are nothing new, but Phoenix’s involvement along with Martin Sheen has seemingly taken the Internet by storm. Both actors got released hours after being apprehended, but the awareness for the cause of Climate Action was probably worth it for Fonda and her organizers. Also, the Joker actor took some time to ask the attendees to consider their meat and dairy consumption during his short speech.

#VIDEO | Joaquin Phoenix’s full speech at The Fire Drill Friday Protest about the beef and dairy industries and how they have an impact on climate change pic.twitter.com/kw0yyeVSkT — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@DailyJoaquin) January 10, 2020

“Thank you Jane [Fonda] for organizing this and inviting me and thank you all for being here,” Phoenix began. “I don’t have anything prepared, people have spoken so intelligently and eloquently, but something that I think isn’t oftentimes talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change and I think sometimes we wonder, ‘What can we do in this fight against climate change?’ And there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume. And I think it’s something that is doable, and I struggle so much with what I can do, at times. There are things that I can’t avoid. I flew a plane out here … but one thing that I can do is change my eating habits and so I just want to urge all of you to join me in that.“

Of course, this all follows the Joker actor’s comments about the topic at the Golden Globes. Although, it might have been hard to hear his entire speech because so much of it was pre-emotively bleeped by the censors. Still, it’s been a whirlwind week for everyone involved with the film. More awards are rolling in and critics of the movie are reckoning with the distinct possibility that Joker could actually snare the Oscar for Best Picture this year.

