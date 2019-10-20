Minnesota Vikings’ Stefon Diggs Wears Joker Cleats

Joker is in the middle of a massive run as audiences continue to flock to theaters to see what all the fuss has been about. You can count Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stephon Diggs as a fan of the film and he was ready to show the world how much he enjoyed the film Sunday. Going into their matchup with the Detroit Lions, the star had some special Joker cleats created for their hopeful victory. They are colored like Arthur Fleck’s suit and feature an airbrushed portrait of Joaquin Phoenix in the makeup on the side. The artist also made sure to include the “Put on a happy face” tagline in there on the left side so that the cameras could get a good look at them in all their glory.

The NFL has loosened up some of its uniform restrictions in recent years and it has done a ton for giving some of the league’s players some added personality. These red and yellow cleats don’t exactly match the Vikings uniform but they are a ton of fun. Sneaker customizer Mache has done some great superhero work for players in a number of different leagues in the past. He did some Iron Man-themed sneakers for LeBron James back in 2013. The #MyCleatsMyCauses Initiative allows players to represent different charities and causes with their footwear along with donating to things like cancer research or veterans funds.

Funny enough, Diggs has been a bit of an agitator himself this season, much like the character on his cleats. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn’t played up to expectations in his stint up north and the wide receiver has been telling the media about a desire to be moved if things didn’t improve. The recent swing in play might not be due to that agitation, but sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Sometimes you got to take a stand to change things that might be beyond your control.

Back on the Joker front, things are going pretty well for the film and Warner Bros. must be ecstatic with the box office performance so far. Todd Phillip’s latest has managed to pass Justice League in worldwide box office in just a couple of weekends. People are loving the portrayal and telling the world on aggregation sites like Rotten Tomatoes. To add the cherry on top, there has been very little violence stemming from the movie after a lot of hand-wringing on the part of the media in the lead-up to this film. And to top it off Diggs had some huge plays down the stretch to bring home a Vikings victory. Happy faces are all around.

Image credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports