Gotham City Police Car Spotted for ‘Joker’ Movie

DC Films’ Joker movie is going to pretty great lengths when it comes to attention to detail.

A new photo has been making the rounds online, which showcases a vintage-looking Gotham City Police car being transported via a trailer, presumably to the film’s New York City shoot. You can check out the photo below.

It’s unclear exactly what sort of context the police car will make an appearance in, but considering how much Joker has been shooting on location, there certainly are a lot of possibilities. According to recent reports, the film could even be filming a bank robbery scene soon, which would certainly explain the GCPD’s presence.

Joker will see Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck descend into madness in ’80s era Gotham, after he is shunned from society for his failing stand-up comedy career. As fans have seen over the past few days, the film will be going all in when it comes to Phoenix’s aesthetic as the character, as well as the plot.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

“I take a lot of time and consideration when making decisions and what I’m gonna work on, always.” Phoenix added. “So, in some ways, the process, which is obviously reading a script and meeting a filmmaker and then continuing to have meetings and discussions with Todd [Phillips]. I think he’s very impressive and he seems to have a very interesting understanding of this world and what he’s trying to say. And so there is something very appealing about that and working with him on this particular project. It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f-cking sh-t out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most.”

Joker will be directed by Todd Phillips, and will also star Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Frances Conroy, and Brett Cullen.

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.