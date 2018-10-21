New ‘Joker’ Set Photos Reveal Possible Plot Point

There certainly has been no shortage of behind-the-scenes photos for Joker, but the newest might reveal some major details.

JustJared recently shared a new series of photos of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck on the film, which you can check out in the tweet below. The photos appear to show Arthur getting arrested and taken away in a cop car.

Possible spoiler alert for #TheJoker movie ahead with these new set photos! //t.co/1SVsFLtmLd — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 16, 2018

There’s no telling exactly how this scene could factor into the film’s plot, and if it might be an indication of the film’s final act. But seeing as Phoenix’s Joker seems to be some sort of social figure in the world of Gotham, it certainly makes sense that he might get into trouble with the authorities.

Joker is being directed by The Hangover and Due Date‘s Todd Phillips, with executive producers including Martin Scorcese. In addition to Phoenix, the film will co-star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. Alec Baldwin was initially tapped to be in the film as Thomas Wayne, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, and has since been replaced with Brett Cullen. The film is expected to be a (hopefully) R-Rated, entirely standalone take on the DC Comics world, which will challenge people’s conceptions of a comic book movie.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

“I take a lot of time and consideration when making decisions and what I’m gonna work on, always.” Phoenix added. “So, in some ways, the process, which is obviously reading a script and meeting a filmmaker and then continuing to have meetings and discussions with Todd [Phillips]. I think he’s very impressive and he seems to have a very interesting understanding of this world and what he’s trying to say. And so there is something very appealing about that and working with him on this particular project. It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f-cking sh-t out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most.”

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.