Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Laugh Possibly Revealed

It still will be quite a few months until fans get to experience Joaquin Phoenix‘s portrayal of the Joker on the big screen, but a new video could hint at one facet of his performance.

A new video from Instagram user UncannyComicQuest has made its way online, which appears to showcase a set video from the upcoming Joker solo movie. The footage, which is shot through some sort of fence, appears to show the film’s production, and a high-pitch laugh can be heard throughout other noises.

Granted, there’s no indication that this video is actually from Joker‘s production, but it could mean interesting things if it is real. A memorable laugh has always been a sort of trademark for the Joker, and this potential version of Phoenix’s laugh arguably sounds like an interesting mixture of Cesar Romero and Jack Nicholson’s previous portayals of the character.

Joker is set to be a dark cautionary tale about the iconic DC Comics villain, which will be unconnected from the larger DC Extended Universe. Phoenix will star as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian whose descent into madness turns him into the villain. Joining Phoenix in the film are Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in an interview last year. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

“I take a lot of time and consideration when making decisions and what I’m gonna work on, always.” Phoenix added. “So, in some ways, the process, which is obviously reading a script and meeting a filmmaker and then continuing to have meetings and discussions with Todd [Phillips]. I think he’s very impressive and he seems to have a very interesting understanding of this world and what he’s trying to say. And so there is something very appealing about that and working with him on this particular project. It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f-cking sh-t out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.