Joker Movie Oscar Campaign Posters Revealed

Joker‘s march towards Oscar season has begun. Warner Bros. Pictures revealed new posters inviting Motion Picture Academy voters to consider the film for “all categories including Best Picture, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design” and more. The film, which is directed by Todd Phillips, has generated Academy Awards buzz since it won the top prize when it debuted at the Venice International Film Festival. Joquin Phoenix’s performance as Arthur Fleck in particular, acting out his transformation into the criminal known as The Joker, has generated significant awards discussion. You can take a look a the “For Your Consideration” posters below.

A previous informal survey of Oscar voters revealed that they were polarized about Phillips’ film an whether it deserved recognition or consideration. “I saw the film last night at the Landmark with another Academy member, and my stomach was still churning this morning,” said one voter. “It made me uncomfortable from the very first frame to the last, but I thought the movie was extraordinary. I didn’t read anything about it beforehand, so I thought I was going to be getting, sort of, Batman. It’s the most outstanding performance I’ve seen in many years — the way he moved, everything, I mean, he’s really a consummate actor, and there’s not a frame he’s not on camera, too. What I don’t understand is what everyone’s all upset about? Just pick up the morning paper and see the asshole that’s running our country if you want to worry about violence. It’s still early, but I can certainly see myself nominating it for best picture. And he has to get nominated, or the actors branch doesn’t know what it’s doing.”

Another voter had different feelings about the film. “I thought it was lacking a clear vision and overwrought,” said the other voter. “This doom-and-gloom style has become tedious. Only [Michelle] Pfeiffer and [Danny] DeVito in [1992’s] Batman Returns have truly balanced dark with light. This one didn’t have a point of view on politics or class, and its depiction of mental illness was irresponsible. Joaquin was so over the top it became irritating. Todd’s song choices were so on-the-nose they seemed offensive and not ironic. Does he not know ‘Send in the Clowns’ is a romantic ballad of regret and not actually about clowns?”

Do you think Joker deserves an Academy Award? Let us know in the comments. Joker is now playing in theaters.