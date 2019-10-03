Joker Wins Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack

✖

It's been over a year since the debut of Joker, the ambitious and unexpected take on the iconic DC Comics villain. Ever since the film's 2019 debut, it has wracked up a pretty formidable amount of awards -- and now, we can add a Grammy Award to that list. On Sunday, it was announced that Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has won the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award at the Grammys. This is just the latest trophy that Guðnadóttir has won for her work on the film, after previously taking home both an Oscar and a Critics Choice Award for Best Score.

“I started writing the music just after reading the script,” Guðnadóttir previously said of her work on the score. “So I just started playing with cello a bit, which is my main instrument, and just played around with some melodies and the feelings and I kind of sat with it for a few hours. And then I was actually practicing something else, and I kind of stumbled onto what became the main theme afterwards. It was just like a feeling strong feeling of something clicking into place, because it just connected with exactly the same feeling that I’d had when I read the script.”

That main theme -- and the bizarre and haunting moment that it is utilized in the film's bathroom scene -- has definitely stayed with some fans, and it apparently came about in an unexpected way.

“I think it’s a really great moment in the movie, and it’s a really much more effective way of illustrating the beginning of the transformation, with grace that kind of comes out of nowhere. You kind of feel that he has it in him,” director Todd Phillips said in a previous interview. “We wrote in the script there’s a certain elegance to him, and a certain romance … he has it in him. There’s music in him, so to speak. But that’s the first time we really see it come out.”

