Warner Bros. Pictures Launches Joker Movie Oscar Campaign For Your Consideration List

Joker‘s Oscar campaign has begun. Warner Bros. Pictures today revealed the list of categories for which they are asking Joker to be considered. As expected, WB is pushing Joaquin Phoenix for a Best Actor nomination. They’re also pushing Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy for Best Supporting Actor/Actress nominations, and the entire cast for Best Ensemble. WB is also looking for a Best Picture nomination, a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, and a Best Director nod for Todd Phillips. Other categories include Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Joker has been generating Oscar buzz since taking the top prize when it debuted at the Venice International Film Festival. Here’s the full list of categories on its “For Your Consideration” list:

BEST PICTURE TODD PHILLIPS, p.g.a. BRADLEY COOPER, p.g.a. EMMA TILLINGER KOSKOFF, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR TODD PHILLIPS

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Written by TODD PHILLIPS & SCOTT SILVER

BEST ACTOR JOAQUIN PHOENIX

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ROBERT DE NIRO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ZAZIE BEETZ FRANCES CONROY

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST JOAQUIN PHOENIX ROBERT DE NIRO ZAZIE BEETZ FRANCES CONROY BRETT CULLEN GLENN FLESHLER BILL CAMP SHEA WHIGHAM MARC MARON

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY LAWRENCE SHER ASC

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Production Designer MARK FRIEDBERG Set Decorator KRIS MORAN

BEST FILM EDITING JEFF GROTH

BEST COSTUME DESIGN MARK BRIDGES

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Visual Effects Supervisors EDWIN RIVERA MATHEW GIAMPA BRYAN GODWIN Special Effects Coordinator JEFF BRINK

BEST SOUND EDITING Supervising Sound Editor ALAN ROBERT MURRAY

BEST SOUND MIXING Sound Mixer TOD MAITLAND Re-Recording Mixers TOM OZANICH DEAN ZUPANCIC

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Make-Up Department Head NICKI LEDERMANN Hair Department Head KAY GEORGIOU

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE HILDUR GUĐNADÓTTIR



Joker is a grounded, R-rated origin story for Batman’s archnemesis, the Joker. Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who descends into madness and emerges as the clown-faced killer known as the Joker. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.

The film proved polarizing with critics. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis calls the film a masterpiece is his 5-star review, writing, “Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it.”

Do you think Joker deserves an Oscar? Which categories do you think it will most likely be nominated for? Let us know in the comments. Joker is now playing in theaters.

