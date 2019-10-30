Warner Bros. Pictures Launches Joker Movie Oscar Campaign For Your Consideration List

Joker‘s Oscar campaign has begun. Warner Bros. Pictures today revealed the list of categories for which they are asking Joker to be considered. As expected, WB is pushing Joaquin Phoenix for a Best Actor nomination. They’re also pushing Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy for Best Supporting Actor/Actress nominations, and the entire cast for Best Ensemble. WB is also looking for a Best Picture nomination, a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, and a Best Director nod for Todd Phillips. Other categories include Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.
Joker has been generating Oscar buzz since taking the top prize when it debuted at the Venice International Film Festival. Here’s the full list of categories on its “For Your Consideration” list:
- BEST PICTURE
- TODD PHILLIPS, p.g.a.
- BRADLEY COOPER, p.g.a.
- EMMA TILLINGER KOSKOFF, p.g.a.
- BEST DIRECTOR
- TODD PHILLIPS
- BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Written by TODD PHILLIPS & SCOTT SILVER
- BEST ACTOR
- JOAQUIN PHOENIX
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- ROBERT DE NIRO
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- ZAZIE BEETZ
- FRANCES CONROY
- BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
- JOAQUIN PHOENIX
- ROBERT DE NIRO
- ZAZIE BEETZ
- FRANCES CONROY
- BRETT CULLEN
- GLENN FLESHLER
- BILL CAMP
- SHEA WHIGHAM
- MARC MARON
- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- LAWRENCE SHER ASC
- BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Production Designer MARK FRIEDBERG
- Set Decorator KRIS MORAN
- BEST FILM EDITING
- JEFF GROTH
- BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- MARK BRIDGES
- BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Visual Effects Supervisors
- EDWIN RIVERA
- MATHEW GIAMPA
- BRYAN GODWIN
- Special Effects Coordinator JEFF BRINK
- Visual Effects Supervisors
- BEST SOUND EDITING
- Supervising Sound Editor ALAN ROBERT MURRAY
- BEST SOUND MIXING
- Sound Mixer TOD MAITLAND
- Re-Recording Mixers
- TOM OZANICH
- DEAN ZUPANCIC
- BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Make-Up Department Head NICKI LEDERMANN
- Hair Department Head KAY GEORGIOU
- BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- HILDUR GUĐNADÓTTIR
Joker is a grounded, R-rated origin story for Batman’s archnemesis, the Joker. Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, who descends into madness and emerges as the clown-faced killer known as the Joker. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.
The film proved polarizing with critics. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis calls the film a masterpiece is his 5-star review, writing, “Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it.”
Do you think Joker deserves an Oscar? Which categories do you think it will most likely be nominated for? Let us know in the comments. Joker is now playing in theaters.
