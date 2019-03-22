Joss Whedon Says Henry Cavill Is Best Superman Since Christopher Reeve

In what is surely not going to be a flame-war-igniting statement, Avengers and Justice League director Joss Whedon through down the gauntlet recently, with a post proclaiming that Henry Cavill is the best Superman since Christopher Reeve.

Whedon posted the statement to Twitter, saying: “Cavill is a GREAT Superman – definitely the best since Reeves, and could take the top spot with the right material/barber”:

Super G.O.A.T.

Cavill is a GREAT Superman – definitely the best since Reeves, and could take the top spot with the right material/barber https://t.co/FWwc3WBoLP — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 19, 2019

If that wasn’t enough to invite all sorts of trolls out of the woodwork (both fans of DCEU who hated Whedon’s Justice League, and Marvel fans who hate Zack Snyder’s DCEU), Whedon also committed the cardinal sin of misspelling Christopher Reeve’s name as “Reeves” in his original tweet:

*Christopher Reeve

and yes of course I meant pic.twitter.com/C3srvVUQAE — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 19, 2019

Well, as you can probably expect, that was enough to open the floodgates:

Simple Shading

And you ain’t the right material. Lol — BATSY (@Mohammed_Zano) March 19, 2019

Simple. Effective. Shade Level: 110%

Jmubled But Corerct

You got to be fucking kidding. Zack Snyder already brought the best materiañ the charavter aways have on the big screen. You just help to ruin it. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@dcumoviepage) March 19, 2019

We feel you bro, even if we don’t quite understand you.

Picture’s Worth A Thousand Words?

He deserves the right material.



This ain’t “HOPE” brother: pic.twitter.com/miDebjMINc — Adithya Suresh (@AdithyaSuresh34) March 19, 2019

Um, we’re not sure what this picture is meant to convey, exactly – but we do agree that Cavill’s Superman needs some better material under him.

Spectrum Shade-On-Us!

Clearly this issue was too big for just DC and Marvel references.

Remember Moustache Gate?

…Because clearly the Internet does, Mr. Whedon.

SNYDER CUT!

Well , we certainly know YOUR material was straight garbage. Superman never felt more off and more fake then he did in your disastrous reshoots of JL. What imagination do you have as a director ?Just trot out a Donner rip off to pander to toxic nerds who are ignorant ? Like you — Rising (@T1meTraveler01) March 19, 2019

So say all #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fanatics!

DCEU Too Good For You

You’re such a cynical!!

You have NO right to say “with the right material” when YOU made this abomination in Justice League.

Snyder made THE BEST Superman movie with THE BEST Superman.

DC characters are too great for you, thanks God you’re not doing Batgirl. pic.twitter.com/ZFQrdzdOgv — Jo Costello (@MaJoJovi) March 19, 2019

OUCH. It’s really saying something when online fans don’t think you’re good enough for the DCEU!

The Kids Say

From the mouths of babes…

