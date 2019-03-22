DC

Joss Whedon Says Henry Cavill Is Best Superman Since Christopher Reeve

In what is surely not going to be a flame-war-igniting statement, Avengers and Justice League director Joss Whedon through down the gauntlet recently, with a post proclaiming that Henry Cavill is the best Superman since Christopher Reeve.

Whedon posted the statement to Twitter, saying: “Cavill is a GREAT Superman – definitely the best since Reeves, and could take the top spot with the right material/barber”:

Super G.O.A.T.

If that wasn’t enough to invite all sorts of trolls out of the woodwork (both fans of DCEU who hated Whedon’s Justice League, and Marvel fans who hate Zack Snyder’s DCEU), Whedon also committed the cardinal sin of misspelling Christopher Reeve’s name as “Reeves” in his original tweet: 

*Christopher Reeve

Well, as you can probably expect, that was enough to open the floodgates: 

Simple Shading

Simple. Effective. Shade Level: 110%

Jmubled But Corerct

We feel you bro, even if we don’t quite understand you. 

Picture’s Worth A Thousand Words?

Um, we’re not sure what this picture is meant to convey, exactly – but we do agree that Cavill’s Superman needs some better material under him. 

Spectrum Shade-On-Us!

Clearly this issue was too big for just DC and Marvel references. 

Remember Moustache Gate?

…Because clearly the Internet does, Mr. Whedon. 

SNYDER CUT!

So say all #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fanatics!

DCEU Too Good For You

OUCH. It’s really saying something when online fans don’t think you’re good enough for the DCEU!

The Kids Say

From the mouths of babes…

The DC Movie Universe continues with Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

