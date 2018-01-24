Here Are All of Your Best ‘Justice League’ Blu-ray Options

News about the upcoming Justice League Blu-ray release has been flying around quite a bit lately, capped off by today's discovery that the Target exclusive edition is up for pre-order. So it's high time that we simplified matters with an overview of all of your best options so you can decide between the standard editions or whether or not you want to go for something special. Let's break it down:

First up we have the standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray which you can pre-order from Amazon for $24.99 (31% off) and $29.99 (21% off) respectively. As you can see, the covers appear to add a bit of color to make them pop.

Next we have the Justice League steelbook cover from Best Buy that's illustrated by none other than the legendary Jim Lee. If you would like to learn more about the cover, you can do that right here. When you're ready, you can pre-order the standard Blu-ray version here ($29.99) and the 4K Blu-ray version here ($34.99).

Then there's Walmart, who cooked up a Justice League exclusive of their own that includes bonus pins for each member of the team. You can pre-order it here for $29.96.

Finally, there's the Justice League exclusive Blu-ray from Target which includes special 64-page book packaging. If you go with this option, it will set you back $27.99. It's available to pre-order here.

So which version should you choose? Well, given the small price difference between the standard versions and the exclusives, we would say that spending a few bucks more for a Jim Lee steelbook cover, book cover, or a pin bundle would be worth it. The really tough decision is deciding between the exclusives - good luck with that. Now, let's talk about special features...

No, there isn't a Zack Snyder cut or anything, but you will get a deleted scene. The entire list of bonus features includes:

Road to Justice

Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.

Heart of Justice

Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC's iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

Technology of the Justice League

From Batman's arsenal to Cyborg's alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.

Justice League: The New Heroes

Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

The Return of Superman

Bonus scenes not seen in theaters

Steppenwolf the Conqueror

Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind's ancient enemy and the Justice League's greatest challenge.

Scene Studies: Revisiting the Amazons

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League's most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Scene Studies: Wonder Woman's Rescue

Scene Studies: Wonder Woman's Rescue

Scene Studies: Heroes Park

Scene Studies: Heroes Park

Scene Studies: The Tunnel Battle

Scene Studies: The Tunnel Battle

Suit Up: The Look of the League

Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC's iconic heroes.

