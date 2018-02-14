‘Justice League’: Batman And Superman Bromance Trailer Released

Though the two basically tried to kill each other in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the two DC Comics heavy hitters are in the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

The latest promo for Justice League features some of the more light-hearted moments of the film, teasing the future bromance between Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne. Check it out in the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not just the comedic moments used for humorous effect, but even the portions of Bruce’s brooding monologues about Superman being a beacon to the world. Those scenes and other footage are all spliced together to show the making of the World’s Finest coming together to save the world… with some other superheroes helping along the way.

Justice League goes a long way in building on the foundations set in Batman v Superman, when the two titular heroes were manipulated into fighting by the maniacal Lex Luthor. And while the movie ended with both heroes seeing the errors of their ways, Superman’s sacrifice lead to a bit of survivor’s guilt for Batman in the big teamup film.

Some fans were disappointed in how Batman v Superman established the first epic meet up of the DC Universe’s most powerful heroes, predicated on hatred and fighting. But that’s such a common staple of superpowered team ups: fight, unite, then save the day.

There are a ton of questions about the future of the DC Films universe, especially with rumors of Ben Affleck unsure of his role as Batman in more projects. While he is contractually obligated to appear in some movies, some reports indicate that Affleck could be replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal should he decide to drop out.

Henry Cavill seems more enthusiastic, at least on paper, but his obligations are slightly less intensive. With Man of Steel 2 just being in the rumor mill and not far in development like Matt Reeves’ Batman film, the only immediate appearance for Cavill’s character could be a cameo in David F. Sandberg’s Shazam!

The actor has other commitments that have been taking up his time, such as his role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, in which he had a mustache that became a CG nightmare for Warner Bros.’ Justice League.

In fact, even some of the scenes in the above trailer have some noticeable mustache-erasing effects going on. We’re sure if Batman ever saw Superman with some facial hair, he’d encourage his superbro not to worry about what other people think. Because that’s what friends do.

Justice League is now available on Digital HD.