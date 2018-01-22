‘Justice League’ Blu-Ray Art Brightens Up Costumes

The Justice League is getting a touch up for their home media release.

A listing on Amazon revealed the box art for Justice League on Blu-ray. The front cover uses previously seen promotional poster art for the film. The back cover features shots of the DC heroes taken from the movie itself, but the heroes all look a bit bright than they did on screen.

The Batman-News twitter account posted a side-by-side of Wonder Woman to illustrate the changes:

It is unlikely that these changes carry over into the movie. More likely Warner Bros. Home Entertainment wanted the box art to have a bit more pop on store shelves, and so they made everything more vibrant. However, with fans already sensitive about changes made to Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League, this may rub some the wrong way.

Warner Bros. revealed the special features included with Justice League‘s home media release. The Zack Snyder cut is not among them, but fans are still pushing for the Snyder Cut’s release.

Snyder himself has been silent about the possible release of a Justice League director’s cut amid conflicting reports about whether such a cut even exists. However, his son Jett did comment on the film’s theatrical cut.

“On a more serious note I did enjoy the movie, although it is clearly not what it could have been due to the meddling by Warner Brothers and the forced comedy,” Jett Elin wrote on the social media site. “The run time was my biggest gripe with the movie, with events that should take a long time over in a flash: but still definitely a fun movie to watch, and would recommend it.”

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

