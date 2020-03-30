Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Will Be the Last Film in the DC Animated Movie Universe

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is shaping up to one of DC’s biggest animated features yet; in fact, it would seem the movie has been crafted that way for one reason in particular. ComicBook.com has learned Apokolips War will, at least for now, serve as the endcap to the Justice League animated shared universe started by James Tucker’s Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox in 2013. The movie, which features dozens of classic DC characters, is expected to be released in May.

As we understand it, Apokolips War will simply serve as the ending point for this part of the Justice League continuity and Warner Brothers Animation will continue pumping out animated DC Comics movies for the forseeable future. It should be noted that the outfit ended up releasing six total animated features in 2019 alone and two of those flicks — Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans — weren’t part of the DCAU. Then, there are features like Superman: Red Son and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight that are tonally similar to the DCAU but exist outside of continuity.

The sprawling Apokolips War cast includes Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jerry O’Connell (Superman), Taissaa Farmiga (Raven), Stuart Allan (Damian Wayne), Tony Todd (Darkseid), Jason O’Mara (Batman), Rosario Dawson (Wonder Woman), Shemar Moore (Cyborg), Christopher Gorham (Flash), Rebecca Romijn (Lois Lane), and Rainn Wilson (Lex Luthor).

Supporting characters in the feature include John Stewart and Swamp Thing (Roger Cross), Hal Jordan (Nathan Fillion), Aquaman (Matt Lanter), Martian Manhunter (Nyambi Nyambi), Shazam (Sean Astin), Zatanna (Camilla Luddington), Etrigan (Ray chase), Deadman (Nichola Turturro), Black Orchid (Colleen Villard), Captain Boomerang (Liam McIntyre), Trigon (Jon Bernthal), Mera (Sumalee Montano), King Shark (John DiMaggio), Harley Quinn (Hynden Walch), and Lady Shiva (Sachie Alessio).

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is set for digital release on May 5th before a physical home media release on Blu-ray and 4K UHR May 19th.

