New Justice League Experience Announced By Madame Tussauds Orlando

The Justice League is coming to Madame Tussauds in a one of a kind attraction that will bring fans incredibly close to the action.

Madame Tussauds and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced today a new Justice League experience titled A Call For Heroes, which will launch on May 25. The attraction will hit Madame Tussauds Orlando first but will also hit Madame Tussauds Syndey later on, and the experience will have fans teaming up with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

“Fans have never come this close to the action,” said James Paulding, General Manager. “Madame Tussauds Orlando, together with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, have created a Justice League experience you have to see to believe – from the unbeatable roster of DC Super Heroes to the sensational, hi-tech experiences.”

The experience will have the Justice League attempting to save the world from Lex Luthor and all the LexCorp technology at his disposal, and you can find more details below.

Justice League: A Call for Heroes

“HEROES UNITE! The battle begins when the Justice League lands at Madame Tussauds Orlando on May 25, 2018. Guests who answer the call will be transported to the streets of Gotham City and Metropolis, uniting with the Justice League Super Heroes in a series of thrilling missions to destroy LexCorp’s hold on the world.

Wonder Woman guests will help to destroy LexCorp’s formidable technology that has disabled the city. By harnessing their inner super power, guests will be able to emit a powerful blast from Wonder Woman’s gauntlets to weaken LexCorp’s control over the city.

Elsewhere in the city, Lex’s experiment wreaks havoc, sending a helicopter and its occupants hurtling toward the ground. Guests will have to summon all their strength and join Superman to help lift a REAL helicopter back into the sky as onlookers cheer from the streets below.

As the battle continues, one Super Hero will remain elusive. Guests must summon Batman with the Bat-Signal. Billowing smoke and wind reveal Batman as he’s called into battle on the rooftop, ready to save the world.”

As part of the experience, Madame Tussauds Orlando is giving Justice League fans a challenge to find the Mother Boxes that have spawned in five different cities so they can bring them back to the attraction to help save the city. Those who do find them will receive a VIP experience that includes a five-day, four-night trip for the winner and one guest to Orlando, plus two tickets to be among the first to help save the planet in Justice League: A Call for Heroes.

Winners will also receive two tickets to MegaCon Orlando® and SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium. To find the Mother Boxes, follow @tussaudsorlando and #FindTheMotherBoxes on Instagram.

You can get a sneak peek at the attraction in the gallery.