Justice League Star Gal Gadot Breaks Silence on Issues With Joss Whedon

In the wake of Ray Fisher opening up in a tell-all interview about his experience while making 2017's Justice League movie under director Joss Whedon, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has commented on the story which touched upon what she went through, as well. In Fisher's recent story, he shared that Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had to fight for elements of the character to be saved or removed from Whedon's new version of her, while Whedon also made a mockery of how he was treating them behind-the-scenes. Now, Gadot has released a new statement on the subject.

"I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros handled it in a timely manner," Gadot said in a statement included in THR's new article telling Fisher's side of this story.

Specifically, "a knowledgeable source says Gadot had multiple concerns with the revised version of the film, including 'issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next,'" the report said on Monday. "The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn't like, threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins."

In an earlier statement, Gadot expressed a similar sentiment. "I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," Gadot told The LA Times months ago. "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon – I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Gadot and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa have both spoken on what Fisher is expressing, with the latter having taken to Instagram to quickly support his Justice League co-star after news of a Frosty the Snowman movie with his name attached broke quickly after another time when Fisher spoke out. "I just think it's f-cked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots," Momoa wrote in a post. "Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable."

Justice League as Zack Snyder originally intended has since been released on HBO Max, showing Gadot's Wonder Woman, Momoa's Aquaman, and Fisher's Cyborg as the actor and original crew intended.

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)