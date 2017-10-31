‘Justice League’: Henry Cavill Talks DCEU Struggles, Calls Wonder Woman First Step In The Right Direction

The struggles of the DCEU have been well documented, but few have addressed them quite as candidly as Henry Cavill.

The Superman actor spoke to The Rake about the vision for DC’s superhero films and acknowledged that the goal to be different doesn’t mean they can’t make adjustments. “Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle,” Cavill said. “There was a style they [DC] were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He did acknowledge that the movies have still been profitable, but that isn’t the only goal. “Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everything that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer,” Cavill said.

Cavill starred in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, films that did well at the box office but received decidedly mixed reactions amongst fans and critics. He sees Gal Gadot’s recent Wonder Woman as a necessary step towards righting that.

“I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered [to], and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told,” Cavill said. “It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction.”

Cavill also hopes that this is just the first step, and sees a need for more movies like Wonder Woman.

“I think it is a wonderful time for the female here,” Cavill said. “It is the perfect setting in social politics right now, we need it, we want that perspective, and Wonder Woman has struck at the ideal time and has become a phenomenal success, which is fantastic. Any success within the superhero universe, especially within the DC Universe, is wonderful because I want to keep telling the Superman story; selfishly, that works for me.”

Fans can see Cavill and Gadot hit the big screen when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.