‘Justice League’: Jason Momoa Describes Hilarious Deleted Scene

There were plenty of scenes that didn’t make the final cut of Justice League, including one moment in particular between Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

Spoilers incoming for Justice League, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot have some memorable scenes together, but one was left on the cutting room floor. As Gadot mentions the scene took place in a cemetery, and both told Rajeev Masand they were sad to lose it.

“Remember that one scene we did that got cut out of it? This is a great scene, I pull out my little flask and I’m like (grunts and offers the flask), and it’s Wonder Woman she’s like ‘no thank you’. It’s just a, she’s such a lady ya know what I mean and I’m such a, just a big dumb dumb and she’s like ‘no thank you, Arthur’.”

It makes sense why it got cut, as it doesn’t seem to move the story forward, but it still would have been great to see it. Hopefully, it will make the deleted scenes in the home video release, or the extended cut that fans are pulling for.

While that didn’t make the final film, the two do share a hilarious moment later in the movie. Aquaman sits on the Batmobile as they are flying towards Steppenwolf’s makeshift headquarters and shares his realizations about their plan.

As he starts talking he then moves through each member of the team, remarking that “no offense, but you have no powers” to Batman and so on until he gets to Wonder Woman.

He calls her gorgeous and can’t stop complimenting her. You realize why when the team points out he is sitting on her lasso of Hestia, which compels the person in contact with it to tell the truth.

Diana tells him “that was beautiful”, and Arthur walks away to console himself after being way too honet.

Seeing more of the two together would’ve been great of course, but maybe fans will get to see that scene at a later time.

Justice League is currently in theaters.