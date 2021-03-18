Zack Snyder to Reveal First Look at Justice League: Justice Is Gray Tomorrow on Twitch

✖

A second version of the Justice League Snyder Cut is already on the way. On Saturday, Zack Snyder himself will head to Twitch to unveil the first look at Justice League: Justice Is Gray, the black and white version of the movie the filmmaker has teased through social media. MANvsGAME and streamer Anthony_Kongphan will host Snyder and Justice League star Joe Manganiello as the duo reveals the first look at the grayscale version that will soon arrive on HBO Max.

The "pre-show" for the event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the MANvsGAME channel, with the Snyder and Manganiello joining the broadcast for the big reveal at 4:00 p.m. Pacific. StreamElements serves as a sponsor for the event, having designed audience tools to use during the stream, including an engaging donation functionality that will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Snyder confirmed last month the version would, in fact, see the light of day later thie spring.

"I'd like to shoot a black-and-white movie at some point. We're finishing right now the black-and-white version of Justice League, and it's called the Justice Is Gray Edition," Snyder told I Minutemen. "That's what I call it. Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition. It's not black-and-white as they say (laughs). But that's the name of the black-and-white version."

The synopsis for Zack Snyder's Justice League can be found below.

In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The color version of Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

What's your favorite moment of the director's cut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section!