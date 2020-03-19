Armie Hammer’s Batman Cowl From Unmade Justice League Mortal Revealed

Movie adaptations of the Justice League can’t seem to ever catch a break, as evidenced not only by the 2017 Justice League film, but also Mad Max director George Miller’s abandoned Justice League Mortal, which was cancelled shortly before production was set to begin. Filmmaker Ryan Unicomb is currently developing a documentary detailing the doomed project and has taken to Instagram to show off the planned Batman cowl that actor Armie Hammer would have worn in the film, teasing the overall aesthetic of the scrapped film. As many commenters pointed out on the post, the look of the cowl seems heavily inspired by artist Alex Ross’ vision of the Dark Knight.

In his post, Unicomb pointed out that this was only one of Hammer’s cowls, possibly hinting that the character’s outfit could have seen an on-screen evolution.

Hammer himself had previously detailed that his character would have gotten into an intense fight with Superman and Wonder Woman, which likely would have resulted in him wearing a battle-damaged cowl.

“Superman and Wonder Woman have or had the most brutal fight with each other that you have ever seen,” Hammer revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And I mean it would be like when two superheroes actually fight. Like, they destroy multiple cities like by accident ’cause they’re just like, they don’t even see anything else other than like trying to destroy the other person in front of them and it was incredible. At one point they destroy an aircraft carrier by accident and then also the death count was going to be extremely high.”

The project was initially announced in 2007 and also starred D.J. Cotrona as Superman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, Adam Brody as The Flash/Barry Allen, Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter, Teresa Palmer as Talia al Ghul, Zoe Kazan as Iris Allen, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, Jay Baruchel as Maxwell Lord, Common as John Stewart/Green Lantern, and Anton Yelchin as The Flash/Wally West. Sadly, a writer’s strike in 2009 saw the film ultimately abandoned.

Stay tuned for details on Unicomb’s documentary about the scrapped film.

