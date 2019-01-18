‘Justice League’ Superman BTS Video Shows the Fight Against Superman

A behind-the-scenes video for Justice League recently made its way online, which showcases how the team’s fight against Superman came to life.

The video, which you can check out above, details the work that went into making the “Heroes Park” sequence of the film, in which a newly-resurrected (and angry) Superman (played by Henry Cavill) fights off the Justice League.

While a version of the video has already made an appearance on Justice League‘s home video release, fans who have yet to check out those special features will surely take an interest in seeing the fight come together in this context. In particular, the slo-mo scene between Superman and Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) has some delightfully precarious behind-the-scenes work.

The video also shows a lot of Zack Snyder actually directing the sequence, something that some fans will surely find bittersweet. As the nerd world surely remembers, Snyder departed the film towards the end of production in the wake of a family tragedy, leading to Joss Whedon directing the reshoots.

“For us, this whole thing is so bittersweet because we have been working on this franchise for the past almost eight years,” Zack’s wife, Deborah Snyder, told ComicBook.com when Justice League was released. “And then we moved on to Batman v Superman and also Zack developed the story for Wonder Woman which was leading up to the point of Justice League. Not being able to complete his vision was extremely difficult. That makes it hard but we were lucky that we had Joss already working on script pages. Our feeling is we hope people don’t think about how the movie was made, because these characters are bigger than any director.”

In the time since Snyder’s Justice League exit, many have argued that an alternate cut honoring Snyder’s vision should be released, although not everyone seems to share that belief.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill said in an interview last year. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference. They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million. So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.