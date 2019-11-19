Henry Cavill Reveals His True Feelings About Justice League

Henry Cavill’s time playing Superman may be over. Reports suggest he’s no longer under contract to play the Man of Steel for DC Films. With his time playing Superman appearing to be in the rearview mirror, Cavill assessed his three times playing the role during an interview with Men’s Health. He’s most proud of Man of Steel. “A great starting point,” he says. “If I were to go back, I don’t think I’d change anything.” As for the follow-up, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he feels that was more the Dark Knight’s movie. “Very much a Batman movie. And I think that realm of darkness is great for a Batman movie.” But the polarizing Justice League? Cavill says, “It didn’t work.”

Many fans would agree, which is why they mounted the “Day of Justice” campaign over the weekend. They believe the problems with Justice League stem from Warner Bros. diverging from director Zack Snyder’s original vision for the movie. Cavill’s co-stars Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, and Ben Affleck all showed support for the campaign.

For his part, Cavill says he’s not giving up on the idea that he’ll be back as Superman again. “I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on,” Cavill says. “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

While Cavill’s role in the DC film universe is in question, his co-stars are more or less committed. Affleck abdicated the cape and cowl and Robert Pattinson will take over in The Batman. Gadot is committed to her role as Wonder Woman for at least one more film, Wonder Woman 1984. Jason Momoa went from Justice League to the hit Aquaman solo movie and will return for a sequel.

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.