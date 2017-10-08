What’s Happening To The Soldier In The ‘Justice League’ Trailer?

Today’s new Justice League trailer posed a lot of interesting questions, and one of the biggest is, “What the heck is happening to that guy’s face?”

The face in question belongs to a soldier in what seems to be a fight against a wave of Parademons from Apokolips. The soldier turns and screams as his face becomes pale and brittle, though the cause of the effect isn’t clear.

Its possible to speculate on a few possible causes of the transformation. One of them is that this is an example of Apokolips creating new Parademons out of the ranks of the vanquished. This would supply Apokolips with a near endless legion of Parademon soldiers and also keeps somewhat with the DC Comics origin of the Parademons, that being that they were not born as such but genetically created in labs on Apokolips.

Another possibility is that this is a somewhat unique transformation that leads to the birth of Steppenwolf, the general from Apokolips who leads the invasion of Earth in Justice League, as we know him. This is based mostly on the idea that the soldier’s transformation looks somewhat like the design for Steppenwolf that has been glimpsed primarily through toys so far. However, there’s no way to be sure that the transformation seen in the trailer is complete, so the resemblance may grow stronger and may not remain at all by the time it is done.

There are some other possibilities as well. Perhaps the armies of Apokolips are equipped with some weapons that are capable of causing their enemies to practically crumble. If Darkseid were confirmed to be in the film, one might even wonder if this was an example of the effects of his Omega Beams.

For now, fans are left to wonder, at least until Justice League hits theaters in November.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.