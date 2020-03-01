Justice League Snyder Cut: Jim Lee Says the Only Thing He’s Going to Say About It

Justice League fans are still eager to learn more about the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder has hinted that more may be coming, but some fans at C2E2 wanted to get DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee‘s thoughts on the topic. Lee hedged a bit, explaining that the press and fans will overanalyze anything he says, but did offer one comment. He said, “It’s a really tough question to answer, but I will say, the only thing I’ll say about this is that I think that sometimes there’s a movement to sort of segregate the audience and dismiss a group and say ‘They’re not the fans,” right? ‘They’re the people that like this’ or ‘They only like that.’ I think that’s something we need to resist. Honestly, we need every comic book fan that’s out there. Whether you want the Snyder Cut or not, you’re a DC fan and I want you to be a DC fan.”

Lee then shared his optimistic view of the future of the DC Extended Universe. He raised The Batman and The Suicide Squad in particular.

Whether the Snyder Cut exists in some form has been a matter of some debate. Some reports suggest the Snyder Cut does not exist in any workable form, but according to Snyder, the cut does exist. He’s even suggested that he completed some CGI work on his version of the film. On VERO, Snyder stated, “Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film.”

A broad report on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. Some sources suggested that Snyder’s cut of the movie doesn’t exist in a watchable state. Snyder posted a photo to VERO to rebuke that idea. In the comments, he told fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.”

The report that came out in Variety also suggested that Warner Bros. has no plans to release the Snyder Cut in theaters or via the HBO Max streaming service, as some fans had hoped. The report quotes one insider as saying, “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.” The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work and that Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker.

