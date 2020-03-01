DC's Jim Lee Praises Upcoming DCEU Movies: Amazing Batman Movie, Killer The Suicide Squad

The future is looking bright for the DC Extended Universe according to DC Comics publisher Jim Lee. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut later this year. The Batman is in production. The Suicide Squad wrapped on Friday. Black Adam is on deck. During a panel at C2E2 on Saturday, Lee shared his optimistic view of the shared cinematic universe's future. "We've been working on the slate," Lee said. "We have an amazing Batman movie, Suicide Squad is just killer, and Black Adam next year. These are all just next year with Wonder Woman '84, which has tremendous momentum from the first movie that was amazing.

"So there's a lot of great positive things happening as that universe continues to move on. I think next year will be the first time ever that we'll have three theatrical releases in one year. And Walter Hamada's in charge of DC Films. He's a great partner. Loves DC. Super creative. Great relationships with filmmakers. So we're very positive and hopeful for the future of the DC Extended Universe."

Wonder Woman 1984 brings back Patty Jenkins, director of 2017's Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince. Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor, despite Trevor's death in the first film. The film introduces Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Excitement for The Batman is high after director Matt Reeves revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson in costume. Filming is underway in London. Pattison will star opposite a small cadre of classic Batman villains. Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman. Paul Dano is the Riddler. Colin Farrell is the Penguin. The film also features Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and James Wright as James Gordon.

The Suicide Squad is being directed by James Gunn. The film follows the 2016 Suicide Squad movie but is not considered a sequel. The film features a mix of returning stars, including Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, and new additions like John Cena and Idris Elba.

Black Adam stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular villain and sometimes antihero. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. Production on the film will begin in July.

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

