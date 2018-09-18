Zack Snyder Reveals Atom Was Originally in His Version of ‘Justice League’

Justice League featured an array of DC Comics heroes, but it sounds like the film almost included an appearance from one more.

Vero user Michael Van Huang recently asked Zack Snyder about a screenshot of a deleted scene from the film, where Silas Stone (Joe Morton) can be seen next to an Asian scientist. As Snyder revealed, the scientist is none other than Ryan Choi, one of the DC Comics characters to take on the mantle of Atom.

Even though Choi’s name can already be spotted within Justice League, the notion that he would have physically appeared in the film is certainly an interesting one. Granted, it’s safe to assume that Choi’s presence in the film wouldn’t have been more than this cameo, but it still would have marked the character’s live-action debut.

Some will certainly be disappointed that Ryan Choi‘s Justice League cameo was left on the cutting room floor, as Joss Whedon ultimately finished the film after Snyder departed due to a family tragedy. There’s certainly been an ever-growing push for DC and Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s cut of Justice League, although some of the film’s cast don’t necessarily agree.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Henry Cavill, who portrays the film’s incarnation of Superman, said earlier this year. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

Despite Cavill’s comments, storyboard artist Jay Oliva has often championed its release, and his comments are often used by fans who insist that Warner Bros. are sitting on it.

“Yep it does [exist],” Oliva wrote on Twitter. “If it doesn’t then what did Zack screen to execs prior to Whedon? If you don’t care for it then step aside because your just parroting what the bloggers are saying without any real knowledge or insight.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.