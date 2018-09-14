‘Justice League’: New Behind-The-Scenes Look At Batman’s Tactical Suit

Justice League stuntman Richard Cetrone took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Batman’s “tactical suit” from the movie which, while low-resolution, is still more well-lit than basically any scene in which the suit appeared, and so gives a sense for what costume designers were going for when they made it.

Cetrone was Ben Affleck’s stunt double in the film, and presumably found himself in the suit — which had lighter highlights in it and featured a pair of goggles — fairly often.

Here, Cetrone doesn’t have the goggles on, but you can see the grease paint around his eyes that is familiar to many masked superheroes, including Batman and TV’s Green Arrow.

Earlier this week on Vero, director Zack Snyder responded to a fan question about the nature (and use) of the goggles on Batman’s Justice League costume.

“They allow heads-up, real-time information,” Snyder said. “Thermal night vision, you know, all that shenanigans.”

For fans who have read a lot of comic books, this makes perfect sense and was likely taken as read, but Yaniv Sapir, who asked the question, is not the only person to question it.

The tactical suit appeared to borrow from a number of sources, with the mesh and plated body reminiscent of Christian Bale’s costume from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy; the cowl shape and goggles evocative of Snyder’s own film adaptation of Watchmen (Nite-Owl’s costume specifically); and inevitable comparisons in form and function to the costume worn by Batman in the Arkham games from Rocksteady.

The look was said by the movie’s costume designer to use the goggles to evoke the white-eyed Batman of the comics, and while it aesthetically did not look like that, thematically the removal of humanity from the eyes has the same effect.

