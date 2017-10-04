Brand New Justice League Poster Released

Following that awesome trailer sneak peek, DC has kept the Justice League train rolling. The studio debuted a brand new poster for the upcoming film, and it’s epic.

Head to the gallery below to get a full look at the new poster.

This new poster doesn’t show much – and doesn’t include any of the actual characters – but it’s a great tease for fans. It puts a slightly new spin on the first logo, and hints at the league breaking through the mold.

There are sure to be more posters to follow this one, and they’ll include members of the actual movie. For now though, this is definitely good enough.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

