Nicolas Cage Reveals What He Thought of ‘Justice League’

Henry Cavill may be the face of Superman these days, but back in the 1990s, Nicolas Cage was set to suit up as the Man of Steel. It would have been the role of a lifetime for the Superman super fan, but the project, Superman Lives, was canceled. Now, some two decades after his own turn as the superhero fizzled out, Cage is weighing in on Justice League.

Variety sat down with Cage at the Sundance Film Festival where his latest film, Mandy, premiered on Friday and the actor revealed that he has seen Justice League and, more than that, found it to be “fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I did,” Cage said in response to being asked if he’d seen the film. “I thought it was fun. That’s all I’m going to say.”

While it’s not much of a review of Warner Bros’ latest DCEU film, the ambivalent response is roughly in line with the response much of those who went to see Justice League had. The film was received poorly by critics — the Chicago Tribune called the film a gathering of “super-zeroes” — leading to a dismal 40-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but did somewhat better among viewers. However, even among those who enjoyed the movie there has been criticism leading to multiple calls for a Zac Snyder cut of the movie to be released so that fans can compare for themselves what Snyder’s original vision for the DC Comics team up film was before the direct stepped away due to family matters prior to completion.

Of course, considering that Cage was once set to play Superman in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives — not to mention that Cage maintains that Burton’s version of the character would have been “more powerful” than any other Superman movie made — his response is a little surprising. One would assume that the actor would have a little bit more to say about Justice League, but it turns out that Cage has largely moved on from the idea of Superman, or at least his place as the superhero. Cage was asked if he still saw himself playing the hero and Cage said no.

“No, not at all,” Cage said.

Cage may have moved on, but Warner Bros. hasn’t. A recent rumor surfaced that asserts that the studio will be moving forward with a sequel to Man of Steel in the very near future, presumably seeing Cavill return to the role.

Justice League will be released as a collector’s edition steel book boasting art from DC Comics veteran Jim Lee and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-Ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on March 13.