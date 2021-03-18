Justice League: Ray Fisher Reacts to Congresswoman Cori Bush’s Snyder Cut Praise

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max, and the four-hour film has received a lot of praise from critics and audiences alike. One person who is getting a lot of love on social media this week is Ray Fisher, who plays Victor Stone/Cyborg in the film. The latest person to take to Twitter to comment on his performance is Congresswoman, Cori Bush, who is currently serving as the U.S. Representative for Missouri's 1st congressional district.

"I'm so proud of you @ray8fisher! Your tenacity, diligence, & perseverance- remarkable. Watching your scenes in #SnyderCutJusticeLeague has me misty-eyed because you deserve this! I’m so glad we all get to see it. Congrats my friend," Bush wrote. "Thank you, Congresswoman @CoriBush! You’re a true hero for the people and I’m grateful to know you," Fisher replied. You can view the tweets below:

Thank you Congresswoman @CoriBush! You’re a true hero for the people and I’m grateful to know you🙏🏽#Snydercut https://t.co/j6ETK6G1Wm — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 20, 2021

Fisher has been very open about his bad experience filming the original version of Justice League with Joss Whedon and has received a lot of support and backup from people who had similar experiences with the director. In fact, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel alum, Charisma Carpenter, issued her own statement about Whedon's mistreatment and Fisher was quick to thank her.

"Charisma Carpenter is one of the bravest people I know," Fisher said. "I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation. Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs. 'It is time.' A>E."

Fisher is clearly happy with Zack Snyder's new version of Justice League, and even called it "a study of the human condition." You can read his full tweet below:

"As a Black man that grew up with an absent father, #Cyborg’s story has always hit differently for me. Family and reconciliation are some of my biggest takeaways from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague It’s not just comic book movie—it’s a study of the human condition," Fisher wrote. The actor also took to the social media site today to add, "Thank you Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder."

"There's a ton of allegory with respect to that in being a Black man and just the journey that Black people have taken in this country," Fisher shared with TheNiceCast. "It can go as deep as you will allow it to, and I thank my stars that I was in the capable hands of Chris and Zack to be like, 'Listen, how far are we going to take this? This can hit some hearts, man. It can really hit some hearts.'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max.