Justice League: The Snyder Cut Debuts With Strong Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score

After a years-long fan campaign, the Snyder Cut is finally here! Zack Snyder's Justice League finally hit HBO Max today and the reactions are pouring it. The four-hour movie is getting fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score after 156 reviews. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "brave, bold, and incredibly rewarding." While the reviews have been slightly mixed, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes tells a different story. Currently, the movie has a 97% after more than 5,000 audience reviews. You can read some of the audience reactions (good and bad) below:

"It doesn't carry the same intimacy, solemnity, and sacredness of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, due to the great amount of story and characters it needs to serve. Nonetheless, it is an incredible journey of epic proportions, with both great Snyder action pieces and emotional character moments. Definitely among the top-three best comic book movies ever," Federico B wrote.

"Truly epic. Gone is all the camp. Gone is all the froth. Fleshed out characters who you root for and believe in. EPIC is an apt word for this Justice League. But it just whet my appetite. I want MORE!!," Craig M. wrote.

"I didn't like this movie. I don't think it was as bad as BvS, but it doesn't even feel like a movie. Mainly just a series of scenes that look to be consumed as episodes via HBO Max. Is it new? Kind of. Is it different? Sort of. Is it a good movie? No," Astronaut J. wrote.

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.