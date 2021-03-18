Justice League: Charisma Carpenter Praises Ray Fisher's Performance in the Snyder Cut

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max this week, and its four-hour runtime means a whole lot more screentime for the movie's cast, including Ray Fisher. The Victor Stone/Cyborg actor is clearly a fan of this new cut, and even called it "a study of the human condition." Many people have taken to social media to praise Fisher's performance in the Snyder Cut, including Charisma Carpenter. Fisher and Carpenter have been showing a lot of support for each other these days after they both accused director Joss Whedon of mistreatment on the sets of Justice League and Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel, respectively.

"@ray8fisher I'm 2 hours in on #SnyderCutJusticeLeague and had to stop to tweet that I can't get over how beautifully vulnerable and rooted you are in your performance as this character. What a talent you are. 🌟 You were perfectly cast," Carpenter wrote on social media. She also tagged the movie's casting associate, Jeanette Benzie. You can check out her post in the tweet below:

"Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he's not a happy camper by any stretch, but I don't think anybody would be if you had just lost everything that you've known about yourself," Fisher previously told TheNiceCast about his expanded role in Snyder's director's cut. "Your body, you've lost your mother, you've lost your ability to play football, one of the defining things that you've established for yourself. You've lost a sense of yourself, and it's about finding that again, finding that humanity again."

Fisher added, "There's a ton of allegory with respect to that in being a Black man and just the journey that Black people have taken in this country. It can go as deep as you will allow it to, and I thank my stars that I was in the capable hands of Chris [Terrio, screenwriter] and Zack to be like, 'Listen, how far are we going to take this? This can hit some hearts, man. It can really hit some hearts.'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream on HBO Max.