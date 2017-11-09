‘Justice League’ Stars Reveal Which DC Characters They Want in the Sequel

When Justice League hits theaters at the end of next week, the legendary team of DC heroes will debut on the big screen with five of its most popular members. Well, six if you count Superman, who’s going to be brought back from the dead in the film.

Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash are taking on the mantle of Justice League in the movie, but comic book fans know that there are several more characters that have been a part of the team at one point or another. Knowing the history of the League has many wondering who could show up in the film’s sequel, if it’s given one.

One might think that a character like Green Lantern would be at the top of the list, but when the cast of the Justice League was asked who they want to see join the team in a sequel, the calls for more female characters dominated the conversation.

When MTV asked the cast who they wanted to see join the League, Ben Affleck was quick to speak up. “Black Canary,” the Batman star responded. “We could use more women.”

Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, immeditately added to that sentiment. “Supergirl,” he said. “For that same reason. And it’s nice to have a bit of family for Superman.”

Newcomer Ray Fisher (Cyborg) had the idea that hardcore comic fans will appreciate the most, as he wanted one of the Justice League’s more magical characters to enter into the cinematic universe.

“Zatanna, because she could just come in and make crazy stuff happen,” Fisher said, confidently. Ezra Miller (The Flash) responded to Fisher by saying it would be scary “having that sword around,” mistaking Zatanna for Katana.

Any of these women would be an awesome addition to the Justice League down the line, and fans are probably hoping at least one of these suggestions sparks some conversation amongst the powers that be.