Zack Snyder's New ’Justice League' Photos Highlight Aquaman & Batman

In just a few weeks, Justice League will finally make its way to theaters. The much-awaited blockbuster will see Batman team up with several DC Comics icons in a bid to save the world, and Zack Snyder is promoting the film in his own way. Not long ago, the director took to the Internet to share behind-the-scenes photos of Justice League, and there's lots to ogle at.

If you check out Snyder's Vero account, you can find a whole array of pictures from the Justice League set. The photos, which can be found in our photo gallery below, feature Snyder as well as Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck. The latter two can be seen filming together on-set in several photos while Snyder appears in the rest as he films.

In one of the photos, fans can see Aquaman as the hero walks by the shoreline of a lake. Bruce Wayne can be seen standing a bit away from the hero, watching as Arthur Curry appears to be talking. In the background, fans can see the rusted remains of a shored ship, so fans can only guess what kind of conversation the two heroes are having.

Snyder has been busy on social media sharing behind-the-scenes photos from Justice League. The director has not done official press for the film as of yet, but the director is promoting the film from afar. Snyder famously exited Justice League earlier this year in the wake of his daughter's tragic death. Warner Bros. brought Joss Whedon in to oversee the film's post-production, and Snyder said in a recent interview he is okay with distancing himself from the project now.

"I'm at a place where I feel excited about it and I'm happy for my guys and I love these people that are working on it, and they're my family and I think they're doing an amazing job," Snyder told Wired last month. "But I've kind of just let them do their thing."

