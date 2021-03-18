Justice League: Zack Snyder Talked to Adam Driver About His DCEU Plans

✖

Following Zack Snyder's departure from the production of Justice League back in 2017, whatever plans he might have had for the DC Extended Universe's future might have been scrapped, a fact likely made more disappointing with Snyder confirming that he had spoken with Adam Driver about a role in the franchise. While Snyder did debunk the idea that he was speaking with Driver about taking over the role of Nightwing, he did confirm that those talks took place, though he withheld any details about whether those talks were promising or if they were merely tentative conversations about such a possibility.

When speaking with MTV News, when asked about the rumors regarding Driver playing Nightwing, Snyder shook his head, though he admitted, "I did talk to Adam about a role but it wasn't Nightwing."

Surely this confirmation will both excite and disappoint fans about what could have been, but Snyder's ambiguity regarding those rumors could either mean that Driver joining the DCEU was unlikely or that those talks were promising, yet he didn't want to tease fans with a project that won't ever happen. However, given that Snyder has been vocal in the last few years about his various plans for Justice League and the DCEU that, at least at the time, seemed unlikely to ever happen, it would seem more likely that those talks were only tenuous.

Regardless of the excitement among fans at Driver joining the franchise, based on his reaction to being involved in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the idea of joining another massive franchise seems more unlikely than ever for the actor. Of all of the stars of the Disney-produced Star Wars films, many have cast doubt on a return, though admitted that there could be even a slight chance of returning at some point, even if it was years from now. Driver, on the other hand, sounds entirely confident about his departure from the galaxy far, far away.

“This is not at all on the agenda," Driver confirmed to French magazine Le Matin about a possible return to the series in December 2019. "This experience will forever remain one of the highlights of my career, but I aspire to other adventures.”

Additionally, the current slate of the DCEU looks to have largely departed from whatever Snyder had planned for its future, deviating from the interconnected concept that was developed early on and instead focusing on the strength of standalone adventures, with whatever Snyder might have been planning potentially being scrapped entirely.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

