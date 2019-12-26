Star Wars: Adam Driver Weighs in on Returning to the Franchise After The Rise of Skywalker

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now in theaters, the Skywalker Saga has seemingly come to an end, but as we’ve seen in spinoff films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, the characters from the episodic series can continue their adventures in other narratives, but don’t count on seeing Adam Driver return anytime soon. Given the ways Driver’s character was explored in the Skywalker Saga, it’s difficult to deduce when a spinoff film or TV series could take place in relation to the character, though it seems like an entirely moot point if Driver isn’t interested.

“This is not at all on the agenda,” Driver confirmed to French magazine Le Matin, pre Twitter user @AdamDriverFiles, about a possible return to the series. “This experience will forever remain one of the highlights of my career, but I aspire to other adventures.”

The future of the Star Wars franchise is very uncertain, with the only details Lucasfilm have released about its cinematic efforts being December release dates in 2022, 2024, and 2026. Currently, fans are completely unaware of what these films could be, despite the studio having claimed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be delivering audiences a trilogy of films unrelated to the Skywalker Saga.

The debut of Disney+ has changed the outlook of the franchise, as Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a big hit with fans, which is currently shooting its second season, and with Lucasfilm also confirming that a series focused on Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor was being developed, as was a series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Of the many exciting things delivered to us with the sequel trilogy, the standouts have been the compelling new characters, with fans being disappointed at the notion that we’ve seen the last of them. Sadly, Driver isn’t the only member of the cast who has shot down hopes of returning to the galaxy far, far away.

Oscar Isaac has been the most adamant about being done with his portrayal of Poe Dameron, having claimed he was “cashing in his chips” on the franchise and moving on. Daisy Ridley has similarly said that she “can’t imagine” playing Rey again, though admits that she didn’t know what the future held.

John Boyega, on the other hand, has said that he doesn’t see himself returning to a Disney+ series, but says that if Isaac and Ridley were to return, he’d happily join them.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

