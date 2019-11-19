Fantastic Four Director Josh Trank Wants to See the Snyder Cut

Over the past few days, Marvel stars like Simu Liu and Dave Bautista have joined the Release the Snyder Cut movement. Each of the actors has taken to Twitter using the movement’s now-iconic #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag and now, another unexpected Marvel creator has joined in on the fun. Monday night, Fantastic Four (2015) Josh Trank took to Twitter in an attempt to convince Warner Brothers to release the fabled Justice League director’s cut.

Alright, in all honesty…#ReleaseTheSnyderCut Just do it. Release the Snyder Cut, WB. — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) November 19, 2019

Things came to a head Sunday as the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag became worldwide Twitter trend, two years after Justice League hit theaters. Though the cause itself can be traced back to the film’s release, things snowballed within the past few weeks after Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed he’d seen the cut and suggested it was something fans needed to see. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” the Justice League alum previously said to MTV News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Snyder himself previously revealed the studio opted for a lighter tone instead of his take, which was much darker and intricate than they initially expected.

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he began. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Do you think WB will ever release the Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!