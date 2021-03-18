Zack Snyder's Justice League First Reactions Say the HBO Max Cut Is a Hit
The first reactions for Zack Snyder's Justice League are here — and most are raving about the fabled director's cut. Even though reactions weren't supposed to be unleashed until Monday morning, HBO Max gave those who've seen the cut permission to talk about it on social; and talk they are. Critics from around the world are releasing their initial opinions on the massive four-hour flick and for the most part, everything's generally positive across the board.
Both critics and a select group of fans got an advanced peek at the movie, and it appears the movie is a hit with both sides of the coin. The assessment makes sense, after all, beings Snyder himself says the movie was tailor-made for his fans.
"For millions of people, it's, 'Oh, look a giant superhero move -- I guess that's cool.' But then for a large portion of my fans, it comes custom-made," Snyder previously told the New York Times. "[As a viewer] you have the perception, more than ever, that the movie was made singularly for you as you watch it. It's the culmination of this entire experience: 'I fought and used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and it's in my world, in my computer, on my TV, in my house.' I don't think anybody can quantify what that means yet."
Totally Different
If you don't believe that #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a totally different movie by comparison to the theatrical version, you are wrong.
I would estimate maybe 25% of theatrical (the best parts) were shot by Zack. Maybe 12% of the Snyder Cut is stuff you might have seen before. pic.twitter.com/7ESlNHPIsL— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 14, 2021
Steppenwolf
THE Biggest Improvement from The Snyder Cut is Steppenwolf.
Instead of a generic "I want to rule to world" villain, this new version has actual character motivations and screen presence. He is ruthless and memorable. pic.twitter.com/xEVFLgDE0B— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 14, 2021
Epic and Grand
#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is DC’s Lord of the Rings. Simple as that.
Epic and grand, JL is led by great performances, especially from Ray Fisher.
With an amazing score by Junkie XL and Snyder’s eye for directing, @SnyderCut is every DC fan’s dream movie come to life. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/DLerGt5WNS— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 14, 2021
Impressively Grand
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is better than the theatrical cut to be sure and it has some visually cool moments and impressively grand beats. It’s also continuing a take on these characters that I just feel very little connection to and I very much felt those four hours.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 14, 2021
Solid
#SnyderCut is solid. I give it 7 out of 10— Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) March 14, 2021
Made for Fans
The #SnyderCut isn't going to win over new viewers. It's everything fans love about his work... and everything people don't like about his work but amplified. It's better than 2017 obvi but does not need to be 4 hours at all.— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) March 14, 2021
Massive Improvement
The Snyder Cut is a massive improvement to what we got back in 2017.
The action is phenomenal, Steppenwolf is ruthless and each Leaguer gets multiple opportunities to shine.
Outside of major pacing, runtime and dialogue issues, this was well worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/M9gPfVCWEs— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 14, 2021
Majestic Scale
#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a superhero epic of grand and majestic scale. It stands out as something special and sets the bar to another level of what should be expected from an event film like this. Mythological in nature with a strong emotional core & human element #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/pVFWyL00rV— Zayyan Farooqi (@ZayyanFarooqi) March 14, 2021
Masterpiece
🙏🏼 A masterpiece!!!!!! A freaking masterpiece... #snydercut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/0xcKODPuBX— Lis.Wonder (@LisWonder1) March 14, 2021
Cyborg for Life
Having had the chance to watch the #SnyderCut, I'm happy to say that it's a pretty great movie. Ray Fisher's Cyborg is an absolute standout and the action alone makes the movie worth a watch, my full review drops on @DiscussingFilm tomorrow, so keep an eye out.— Ariel (@AKARELK) March 14, 2021
*****
The Justice League Snyder Cut drops on March 18th.