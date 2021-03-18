Zack Snyder's Justice League First Reactions Say the HBO Max Cut Is a Hit

The first reactions for Zack Snyder's Justice League are here — and most are raving about the fabled director's cut. Even though reactions weren't supposed to be unleashed until Monday morning, HBO Max gave those who've seen the cut permission to talk about it on social; and talk they are. Critics from around the world are releasing their initial opinions on the massive four-hour flick and for the most part, everything's generally positive across the board.

Both critics and a select group of fans got an advanced peek at the movie, and it appears the movie is a hit with both sides of the coin. The assessment makes sense, after all, beings Snyder himself says the movie was tailor-made for his fans.

"For millions of people, it's, 'Oh, look a giant superhero move -- I guess that's cool.' But then for a large portion of my fans, it comes custom-made," Snyder previously told the New York Times. "[As a viewer] you have the perception, more than ever, that the movie was made singularly for you as you watch it. It's the culmination of this entire experience: 'I fought and used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and it's in my world, in my computer, on my TV, in my house.' I don't think anybody can quantify what that means yet."

Keep scrolling to see what critics are saying about the project!