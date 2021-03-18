Justice League Fans Are Watching Zack Snyder's Justice Is Gray Version Over And Over Again

Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially a hit, and hot on the heels of the film's big debut weekend success, Snyder has dropped Justice League: Justice Is Gray on HBO Max. Justice Is Gray is a black-and-white version of Justice League's Snyder Cut; based on early social media reactions, this new version of the film isn't just pulling fans back for another viewing - it's causing Snyderverse fans to watch the film again on repeat! As you can see below, there's just something about Justice League: Justice Is Gray that is especially appealing to viewers, who want to revel in the imagery that Snyder has created for this film.

Here is why DC fans are loving spending their day with Justice League: Justice Is Gray: