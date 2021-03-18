Justice League Fans Are Watching Zack Snyder's Justice Is Gray Version Over And Over Again
Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially a hit, and hot on the heels of the film's big debut weekend success, Snyder has dropped Justice League: Justice Is Gray on HBO Max. Justice Is Gray is a black-and-white version of Justice League's Snyder Cut; based on early social media reactions, this new version of the film isn't just pulling fans back for another viewing - it's causing Snyderverse fans to watch the film again on repeat! As you can see below, there's just something about Justice League: Justice Is Gray that is especially appealing to viewers, who want to revel in the imagery that Snyder has created for this film.
Here is why DC fans are loving spending their day with Justice League: Justice Is Gray:
The Mythic Black-And-White Cut
For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few.
Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27— Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 25, 2021
Whispers of Justice League: Justice Is Gray circulated for years before this day finally arrived. No wonder a lot of fans are so psyched!prevnext
Put It On Repeat
Put it on repeat. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #JusticeIsGray https://t.co/Y1YIWXNvu6— Dereck Large (@DereckLarge) March 25, 2021
Snyderverse fans want to send a message to Warner Bros - and this is how they plan to do it.prevnext
Do What Zack Says
Put it on repeat.#JusticeIsGray #SnyderCut https://t.co/COlPkvOp4l— VERO (@verotruesocial) March 25, 2021
Let’s do as @ZackSnyder says and put #JusticeIsGray and #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat so that we can #RestoreTheSnyderVerse!! pic.twitter.com/0MPGKQuJOi— BM - #RestoretheSnyderVerse (@FULLTIMEFORD) March 25, 2021
Zack Snyder was clearly being tongue-and-cheek with this post. But his hardcore fans are still taking it like the gospel.prevnext
Gray All Day!
Gray. All. Day.#JusticeIsGray #Snydercut https://t.co/y9iYNHwFPX pic.twitter.com/jos2sC3KqT— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 25, 2021
BOOYAH.prevnext
BEEN On Repeat!
It's been on repeat since it dropped! 🙌#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #JusticeIsGray— Rabbit #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@DCSkwad) March 25, 2021
Some fans didn't need any kind of prompting. Watching Justice Is Gray on repeat was always the plan!prevnext
Tried to Surprise Us...
5 hours notice? Did they think that would shake us? #JusticeIsGray #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/n2whL7mAJj— JΩey MΩrenΩ the FandΩm Ωrphan (@Joebear94) March 25, 2021
Some Snyderverse fans think Warner Bros. was trying to sneak Justice Is Gray out to avoid having it become a big, trending topic. That plan is quickly failing.prevnext
The Agenda Is REAL
Don’t delete @hbomax, put it on repeat! Stream #JusticeIsGray and #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague as much as possible so that we can help #RestoretheSnyderVerse!! pic.twitter.com/eN3Er5YopB— BM - #RestoretheSnyderVerse (@FULLTIMEFORD) March 25, 2021
Snyderverse fans aren't playing around: they want this to continue, and they want to show HBO Max numbers that executives won't be able to ignore.prevnext
Repeat, Don't Delete
"don't delete"— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 25, 2021
"Put it on repeat"#JusticeIsGray tonight pic.twitter.com/nwInn4KbUr
Add #JusticeIsGray for the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trending event today.
Art by @SupesBatsy pic.twitter.com/s7xPrQoEuk— All Things Zack Snyder (@AllThingsSnyder) March 25, 2021
Snyderverse fans have already created a hashtag motto to motivate fans to view Justice Is Gray multiple times. But hey, when you know the old ways work, why change?prevnext
Hits Kinda Different...
the achromatic color scheme is hitting very different in #JusticeIsGray and i’m barely thirty minutes in pic.twitter.com/05vG8yNMMr— 𝓂𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃 📽 (@mzxbojnik) March 25, 2021
Fans seem to agree that the black-and-white color scheme makes Justice League play like a very different movie.prevnext
That Hot Newness
Does the #JusticeIsGray have that additional joker scene?? pic.twitter.com/D0h7giCEtK— Maaz (@kal_el_786) March 25, 2021
There are a few new things that Zack Snyder is rumored to have snuck into Justice Is Gray - be sure to keep your eyes peeled.prev