Justice League Fans Are Watching Zack Snyder's Justice Is Gray Version Over And Over Again

By Kofi Outlaw

Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially a hit, and hot on the heels of the film's big debut weekend success, Snyder has dropped Justice League: Justice Is Gray on HBO Max. Justice Is Gray is a black-and-white version of Justice League's Snyder Cut; based on early social media reactions, this new version of the film isn't just pulling fans back for another viewing - it's causing Snyderverse fans to watch the film again on repeat! As you can see below, there's just something about Justice League: Justice Is Gray that is especially appealing to viewers, who want to revel in the imagery that Snyder has created for this film.

Here is why DC fans are loving spending their day with Justice League: Justice Is Gray:

The Mythic Black-And-White Cut

Whispers of Justice League: Justice Is Gray circulated for years before this day finally arrived. No wonder a lot of fans are so psyched! 

Put It On Repeat

Snyderverse fans want to send a message to Warner Bros - and this is how they plan to do it. 

Do What Zack Says

Zack Snyder was clearly being tongue-and-cheek with this post. But his hardcore fans are still taking it like the gospel. 

Gray All Day!

BOOYAH. 

BEEN On Repeat!

Some fans didn't need any kind of prompting. Watching Justice Is Gray on repeat was always the plan! 

Tried to Surprise Us...

Some Snyderverse fans think Warner Bros. was trying to sneak Justice Is Gray out to avoid having it become a big, trending topic. That plan is quickly failing. 

The Agenda Is REAL

Snyderverse fans aren't playing around: they want this to continue, and they want to show HBO Max numbers that executives won't be able to ignore. 

Repeat, Don't Delete

Snyderverse fans have already created a hashtag motto to motivate fans to view Justice Is Gray multiple times. But hey, when you know the old ways work, why change? 

Hits Kinda Different...

Fans seem to agree that the black-and-white color scheme makes Justice League play like a very different movie. 

That Hot Newness

There are a few new things that Zack Snyder is rumored to have snuck into Justice Is Gray - be sure to keep your eyes peeled. 

