Marvel Star Simu Liu Wants to See the Justice League Snyder Cut

The Snyder Cut movement has grown so large even folks across the aisle are getting in on the action. Justice League was originally released in theaters two years ago today and as such, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a trending hashtag on Twitter all day. You can scroll a couple of seconds on your feed before seeing the hashtag and now, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has joined in on the fun. In a simple tweet, Liu tweeted the hashtag before asking his followers if it was even alright for him to say that.

Unfortunately for fans of the fabled director’s cut, it appears Warner Brothers has no immediate plans on releasing it. As far as Shang-Chi goes, any plot details remain a mystery. As of now, we only know Liu’s attached as the titular character while Tony Leung will play The Mandarin. Awkwafina has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

According to Jim Starlin, the creator of Shang-Chi, Marvel is being much more transparent this time around than they were during the process of implementing Thanos into the MCU. “It’s sort of breaking down now,” Starlin recently said of barriers put in place. “[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] only contacted me as they were finishing Infinity War and asked me to come in and do that cameo for Endgame. There’s more communication now between the comic book people and the movie people. I can’t say much more than that at this point, but there’s more communication on Shang-Chi than there was on Thanos.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to bow February 12, 2021.

